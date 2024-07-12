United States Steel (NYSE:X) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on X. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

NYSE:X opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.93. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts predict that United States Steel will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in United States Steel by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 331,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 250,311 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 16,065.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,130 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 4,057.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 747,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,368,000 after purchasing an additional 729,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1,132.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,630,000 after purchasing an additional 106,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

