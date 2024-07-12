United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of United States Steel worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United States Steel by 1,140.0% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.38.

United States Steel Stock Up 1.4 %

United States Steel stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.73. 2,179,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,890,317. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $50.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.98.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Stories

