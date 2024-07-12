Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 51.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 672,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,239,000 after purchasing an additional 227,681 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $2,415,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $1,131,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $867,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on UL. Argus raised their price target on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,203,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,156. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.13.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4556 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

