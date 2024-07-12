UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
UNF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.08. The stock had a trading volume of 82,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.37. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $187.22.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
