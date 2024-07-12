Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Trading Down 4.8%

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.14 and last traded at $8.14. 223,660 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 908,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Get Udemy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Udemy

Udemy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.93.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Udemy had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $196.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $70,080.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,251,978.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,273,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,951. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 7,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $70,080.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 429,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,978.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,486 shares of company stock valued at $604,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDMY. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Udemy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,661,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,390,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Udemy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,860,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,175,000 after buying an additional 1,433,980 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,109,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Udemy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,747,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 512,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

About Udemy

(Get Free Report)

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Udemy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Udemy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.