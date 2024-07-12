UBS Group Raises AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target to $85.00

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised AXIS Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.83.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AXS

AXIS Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:AXS opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $52.02 and a 1 year high of $74.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.64 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 19.11%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Insider Activity at AXIS Capital

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.43 per share, for a total transaction of $142,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at $840,231.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AXIS Capital news, Director W Marston Becker purchased 3,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.58 per share, for a total transaction of $201,404.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,842.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley A. Galanski acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.43 per share, with a total value of $142,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,231.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,425 shares of company stock worth $444,351 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,707,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,113,000 after buying an additional 75,085 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $209,785,000 after acquiring an additional 27,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 2.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,976,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,808,000 after purchasing an additional 72,913 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 30.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,321,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $150,928,000 after purchasing an additional 545,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,246,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.