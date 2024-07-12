UBS Group Increases General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $64.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.96.

General Motors Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.06. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total value of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in General Motors by 56.1% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

