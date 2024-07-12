UBS Group Cuts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $51.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group from $59.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OLN. KeyCorp cut their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Olin from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.27.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. Olin has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day moving average of $53.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Olin had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLN. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 4,375.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Olin by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Olin by 30.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

