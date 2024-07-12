UBS Group Cuts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $23.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Huntsman from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Huntsman Stock Performance

HUN opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.01. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Huntsman’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently -192.31%.

Institutional Trading of Huntsman

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,214,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,681,000 after purchasing an additional 210,754 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,560,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,437 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 753.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,867,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Huntsman by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,408,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,697,000 after purchasing an additional 203,396 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

Featured Stories

