Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $72.11 and last traded at $73.27. 5,283,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 18,927,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $152.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.31.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 52,971 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

