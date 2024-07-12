U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USB. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,557.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 537,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 530,825 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 357,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,819,000 after purchasing an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,278,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 20,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

USB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. 1,166,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,600. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USB. HSBC raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.