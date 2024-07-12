Tweedy Browne Co LLC Takes $21.05 Million Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 984,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,053,000. Envista accounts for about 1.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Envista as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Envista by 512.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 750,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after acquiring an additional 627,686 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Envista by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 26,985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Envista by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,223,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,302,000 after buying an additional 62,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Envista by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

Envista Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NVST stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. 1,708,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,380,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.61. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $36.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Envista from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Envista from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Featured Articles

