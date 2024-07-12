Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 0.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $10,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,754 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 302.7% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 11,480 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.5 %

UNP stock traded up $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.08. 727,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,934. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.63.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

