Tweedy Browne Co LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for 1.8% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tweedy Browne Co LLC owned about 0.07% of AutoZone worth $38,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZO. Guggenheim upped their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on AutoZone from $3,420.00 to $3,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE AZO traded up $67.22 on Friday, hitting $2,949.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,489. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,872.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,875.94. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $34.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole acquired 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.