Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.85

Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.85 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 53135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPB. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.51. The firm has a market cap of $635.91 million, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $97.06 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 10.68%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

In other news, insider Plano Lorenzo De bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.80 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence Wexler sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $148,221.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,608,320.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Plano Lorenzo De purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.80 per share, for a total transaction of $127,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 34,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,692.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 51,131 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Turning Point Brands by 40.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,314,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after acquiring an additional 55,829 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 12,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

