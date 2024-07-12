Truist Financial Lowers BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target to $94.00

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $103.00) on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $96.90.

BOK Financial Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $94.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. BOK Financial has a 12 month low of $62.42 and a 12 month high of $96.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.19.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $806.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.70 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BOK Financial will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $274,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,305.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOKF. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 102.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 361.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

