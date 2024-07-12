Truist Financial Boosts Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target to $21.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.39.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.71 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,546,000 after purchasing an additional 341,878 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 88,437 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

