Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TVPKF

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.69.

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.