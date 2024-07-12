Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.55

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.
Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.
