Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

TSEM has been the topic of several other reports. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.73. 581,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,963. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $41.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $327.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 32,813 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,132,000 after acquiring an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

