TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. The company had a trading volume of 853,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,347. TotalEnergies has a 1-year low of $57.01 and a 1-year high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $163.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.64.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. On average, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TotalEnergies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

