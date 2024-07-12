Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 203,358 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 82,773 shares.The stock last traded at $29.34 and had previously closed at $29.13.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $568.42 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200-day moving average of $27.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPYP. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $4,111,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $2,084,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 2.2% in the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 38,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Company Profile

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (TPYP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tortoise North American Pipeline index. The fund tracks an index of North American pipeline entities organized as MLPs, MLP affiliates, LLCs, and corporations. TPYP was launched on Jun 30, 2015 and is managed by Tortoise.

