Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Top KingWin Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,002. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.
About Top KingWin
