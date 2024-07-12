Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH) Short Interest Update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Top KingWin Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:TCJH traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,002. Top KingWin has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

