Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $24.86 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.86 billion and $250.30 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $7.28 or 0.00012570 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00009231 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57,928.55 or 0.99981850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011957 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069152 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,887,018 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,875,070.119629 with 2,506,828,683.9504604 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.3398183 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $248,921,696.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.