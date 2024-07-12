Toncoin Price Hits $7.32 on Exchanges (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.99 billion and approximately $227.34 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.32 or 0.00012681 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00009496 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,728.49 or 1.00008837 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012123 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00069295 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,903,526 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,875,070.119629 with 2,506,828,683.9504604 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.3398183 USD and is up 2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 456 active market(s) with $248,921,696.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

