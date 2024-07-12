Todd Mcelhatton Sells 10,000 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 310,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE ZUO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,898. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Zuora had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $109.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

ZUO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Zuora from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 25.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zuora by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

