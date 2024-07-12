THG (LON:THG) Price Target Increased to GBX 49 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

THG (LON:THG – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 48 ($0.61) to GBX 49 ($0.63) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 27.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.34) price target on shares of THG in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.80 ($0.92).

Shares of LON THG traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 67.35 ($0.86). The company had a trading volume of 713,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,884. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 56.30 ($0.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 110.25 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of £895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.47, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 66.65.

In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($256,180.35). In other THG news, insider Damian Sanders bought 312,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £200,000 ($256,180.35). Also, insider Helen Jones acquired 30,000 shares of THG stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 63 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,209.04). Corporate insiders own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

