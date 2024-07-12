Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Trading 6.7% Higher

Thermal Energy International Inc. (CVE:TMG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 141,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 302,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Thermal Energy International Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$41.42 million, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.27.

Thermal Energy International Company Profile

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLUACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass dryer; boiler feedwater economizer; vent condenser; boiler blowdown heat recovery; Heat Recovery Steam Generator; indirect contact condensing heat recovery; air to air heat exchange; and sofame products.

