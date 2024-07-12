Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Theratechnologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Theratechnologies Stock Performance

Shares of THTX stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47. Theratechnologies has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.60.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

