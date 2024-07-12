The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 22,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 15,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 17,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,116 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 10,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,510,543. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

