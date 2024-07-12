The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stake Cut by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC cut its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,488 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,787 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,594,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $457,658,000 after acquiring an additional 167,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.31. 2,140,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,935,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $66.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

