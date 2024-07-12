The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.69

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $162.69 and last traded at $162.44, with a volume of 438100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $161.51.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,061,400.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total value of $98,194.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,061,400.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

