The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives $46.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,835.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in New York Times by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 36.8% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 97,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of New York Times by 57.2% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 38,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 107.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 66,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $52.59 on Friday. New York Times has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.70.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

