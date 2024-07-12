The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 523.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 181,654 shares during the quarter. Mosaic comprises 0.7% of Duality Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $7,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 342.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,489,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,967. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $26.54 and a one year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

