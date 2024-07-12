The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $357.19. 331,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,414,107. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $354.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.