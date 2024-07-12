The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Down 5.7%

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.76. 224,842 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,180,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $633.37 million, a PE ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.77.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CFO Lee A. Boyce acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, with a total value of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at $442,529.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,294,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,199,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 366,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 296,150 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,937,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 229,813 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

