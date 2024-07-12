The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $535.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $490.00 to $535.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $349.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $450.62.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $479.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $457.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.28. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $483.16. The stock has a market cap of $154.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total value of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 206.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,995 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 76,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

