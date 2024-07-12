The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Price Target to $0.30

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $0.80 to $0.30 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

DNA has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.50 to $0.20 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.40.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $0.32 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 56.09%. The company had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 297,619 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $270,833.29. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 718,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,871.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 925,400 shares in the company, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 339,766 shares of company stock worth $271,961 in the last ninety days. 15.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 110.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,758,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter worth $24,967,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109,927 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 358.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 140,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110,177 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

