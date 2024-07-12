The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.31

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.31 and last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 661655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush lowered their price objective on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $605.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.84 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The GEO Group

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The GEO Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

