The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Boston Beer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $350.00 to $344.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAM traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $287.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,542. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $254.40 and a 12 month high of $395.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.34.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.96. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $426.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.18 million. Equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

