Tezos Market Cap Reaches $756.06 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 12th. Tezos has a market capitalization of $756.06 million and $21.30 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tezos has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001313 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000628 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,009,566,747 coins and its circulating supply is 989,009,872 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

