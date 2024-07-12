Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.6% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $78,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.42.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $357.19. 331,839 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,414,107. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $354.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

