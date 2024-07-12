Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Trims Holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Science Applications International worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SAIC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,982. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $145.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In other news, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo bought 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,604.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.85 per share, with a total value of $229,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,355.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vincent P. Difronzo purchased 215 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,094.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,715 shares of company stock worth $312,207. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

