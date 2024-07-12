Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 38 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $9,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.29.

Shares of LULU traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $289.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,799,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,448. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $283.49 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $316.67 and its 200 day moving average is $396.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 42.64%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

