Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 1,063 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,561,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,024.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 783,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,099,000 after acquiring an additional 764,258 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1,309.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 800,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,168,000 after acquiring an additional 743,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 6,724.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 658,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,412,000 after acquiring an additional 648,427 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.91. The company had a trading volume of 641,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,656,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

