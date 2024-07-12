Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth about $73,449,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 948.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,454,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,150 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,997,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,152,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 492,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. 43,363 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,869. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.26. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXEL shares. Stephens began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Edward Johnson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,430,833.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 30,896 shares of company stock valued at $660,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

