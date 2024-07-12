Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.02. 16,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.61%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

