Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 571 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 97.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 46.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 131.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 94,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.34. 2,361,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,099. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.70 and a 200-day moving average of $103.67. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $119.50. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.92). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.53.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

