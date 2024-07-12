Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 517 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Clean Harbors worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 276.0% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLH traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $226.26. The company had a trading volume of 224,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,865. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $132.92 and a one year high of $231.15.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.85%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares in the company, valued at $537,527,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $250,424.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,348 shares of company stock worth $12,320,113. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

CLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.40.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

