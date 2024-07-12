Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Lowers Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,452,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,092,000 after buying an additional 17,731 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 6,793.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 192,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 189,616 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 91.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCN. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

FCN traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.86. 6,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,570. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.81 and a 1-year high of $232.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.77 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at $11,579,520.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Alderman Linton sold 16,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.78, for a total transaction of $3,588,142.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,579,520.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 28,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.61, for a total transaction of $6,217,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,184 shares in the company, valued at $62,781,294.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $11,163,977 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

