Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

KNX traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $49.53. 2,026,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,144. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $60.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.50%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

